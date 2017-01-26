How To Be An Ally: Brave Safe Spaces
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Jermaine Henry believes it is an act of bravery to have difficult conversations. We will explore both the philosophy and practice of creating BRAVE safe spaces using a PRO-LIBERATION framework through discussion, group activities and self-reflection. 6-8:30 pm. $40. Pre-register.
