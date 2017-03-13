How To Keep A Music Venue Open (And Successful) In Toronto

NOW will host a panel featuring music scene and community stakeholders, including Nocturne owner/Toronto Music Advisory Council member Spencer Sutherland, musician Tika Simone and urban planner Anthony Greenberg of SvN, who will brainstorm ways to help make the city’s fast-changing neighbourhoods more music-friendly. The recent spate of venue closures can largely be blamed on rising rents and redevelopment, but building a business on live music has never been simple in Toronto. From noise issues and accessibility to safety and zoning, club owners are juggling myriad issues not always obvious to the average concertgoer. Doors 6 pm. Free.