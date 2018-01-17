How to Profit From the Next Bull Market
Brentwood Library 36 Brentwood N, Toronto, Ontario
Alan Dustin, author of How to Profit from the Next Bull Market, shares tips on how to research, select, and manage stock portfolios using easily accessible resources, examples of Canadian and American companies that have demonstrated their financial strength and more. 7 pm. Free. Drop-in. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT312790&R=EVT312790
Brentwood Library 36 Brentwood N, Toronto, Ontario View Map
