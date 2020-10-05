How To Release An Album During A Pandemic

Online panel discussion hosted by Wavelength Music. 6 pm. Free with RSVP.

RSVP on Zoom: http://bit.ly/pandemic-album-release.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown out all the traditional rules of music promotion, especially when it comes to releasing what can be an artist’s defining statement: an album. Going on tour to promote an album release isn’t possible for the foreseeable future, so how are independent artists and record labels helping attract listeners to their new releases? Some releases have been postponed, while others have gone full steam ahead. What promotional strategies are labels using to bump up an artist’s streaming numbers? And how are independent artists using online donation tools to get their albums out into the world? Panelists include Harrison Bennett (DeadBeats Records), DijahSB (independent artist), Dina Young (Royal Mountain Records) and moderator Jesse Ohtake (Manifesto, The Academy Presents).