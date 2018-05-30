How To Save The World In A Hurry
University College 15 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H7
Science for Peace hosts a public conference to discuss war and weapons, famine, global warming, pandemics, radiation & reactors and cyber threats. Speakers include Catherine Abreu, Dr. Gordon Edwards, Peggy Mason, Fergus Watt, Dr. Larry Brilliant and others. May 30-31, see website for details. $120, stu/unwaged $50.
Info
University College 15 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H7 View Map
Community Events