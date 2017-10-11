How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since

to Google Calendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

Former city mayor John Sewell gives a talk on Toronto City Council's reform agenda in the 1970s. The scope of those changes was enormous, but since then, Toronto's reputation has slipped. This talk will discuss these changes and the reasons for them. 6:30 pm. Free.

Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-396-3975
to Google Calendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - How We Changed Toronto in the 1970s, and how Toronto Has Changed Since - 2017-10-11 18:30:00