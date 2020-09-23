Howard Moscoe – A Madcap Romp Through City Hall

NOW MagazineAll EventsHoward Moscoe – A Madcap Romp Through City Hall

Virtual Riverdale Historical Society talk by the former Toronto city councillor and author. Sept 29 at 6:30 pm. Free.

Zoom https://zoom.us/j/93226211522

Meeting ID: 932 2621 1522

 

2020-09-29 @ 06:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events

