NOW MagazineAll EventsHSDC Community Fest

HSDC Community Fest

HSDC Community Fest

by
19 19 people viewed this event.

Heritage Skills Development Centre virtual  festivities showcase of live performances, entertainment, artist interviews, virtual dance party, local business showcase and more. March 27 from 3-8 pm. Free. https://www.youtube.com/c/HSDCEVENTS

 

Date And Time

2021-03-27 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-03-27 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.