Hugh's Room Live Summer Nights Festival
Hugh's Room Live 2261 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1X6
Hugh's Room Live's Summer Nights Live Festival will run from June 15 to August 25 and present over 47 shows and close to 100 artists! The festival will feature a wide-ranging program of international and local luminaries from the folk, blues, jazz and world music spectrum as well as two distinct series: “Solo Piano Double” and monthly "Songwriting Sessions" series.
Artists include: The Barra MacNeils, Jennie Thai & Hilario Durán, the Shuffle Demons, Elizabeth Shepherd & Aaron Davis, Sam Baker, Alfie Zappacosta, Suba Sankaran & Robi Botos, Tyler Yarema & Sarah Hagen, Jim Kweskin and others.
See website for lineup, schedule & tickets: www.hughsroomlive.com/summer-nights-festival