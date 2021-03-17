NOW MagazineAll EventsHUH: Orly Anan

HUH: Orly Anan

by
collaboration 004 has brought together three artists to explore the mood ‘surreal’ through an audio/visual experience that aims to manipulate the human brain to dive into a deep meditation. Mexico City-based Orly Anan is known for her fantastical interpretation of space and character and has recently been diving into new techniques for exploring creativity and healing through art. The sounds created by Toronto-based Brandon Miguel Valdivia, and visual techniques utilized by New York-based Enrique Alba interconnect a mixture of cultures from all over over the world, while the characters Anan brings to life seem to be from another world entirely.  Virtual launch for The Molecular Meditation video, March 19. https://www.planethuh.com/

 

2021-03-19 to
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

