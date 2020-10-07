HÜLLER IN SHORT

Since the TIFF Lightbox will not reopen this fall, our GOETHE FILMS series “Lose My Self – A Portrait of Sandra Hüller” planned for October 20+22+26 can unfortunately not go ahead. As much as we love cinema, Toronto’s arts organizations are doing their best to keep their staff and audiences safe. GOETHE FILMS will be back with more contemporary German cinema in 2021 – meanwhile, over the next two weeks, we will share our Sandra Hüller online content with you on our German Film @ Canada blog. You will also find more interviews and updates on our upcoming fall digital initiatives on our blog. Thank you for your patience and understanding, and we look forward to seeing you at our events. Oct 8-21. https://blog.goethe.de/arthousefilm/?wt_sc=canada_germanfilm