Human Rights At 70 – A Roundtable

Centre for Immigrant & Community Services 2330 Midland, Toronto, Ontario M1S 5G5

Join the Canadian Race Relations Foundation and the Centre for Immigrant and Community Services for a roundtable discussion on International Human Rights Day. We will examine and celebrate human rights victories of the past and engage in a deep discussion about current issues in the realm of human rights. 6-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.

https://www.crrf-fcrr.ca

Centre for Immigrant & Community Services 2330 Midland, Toronto, Ontario M1S 5G5 View Map
