Annual film fest that brings human stories to life in a manner that empowers the audience to demand justice for all. Screenings include Maxx Caicedo and Nelson G. Navarrete’s A La Calle, I Am Samuel, from Peter Murimi, Wake Up on Mars, directed by Dea Gjinovci, Love Child from Eva Mulvad and Maxima, directed by Claudia Sparrow.

Feb 18-22, See website for schedule and tickets. Free. Reserve. https://hotdocs.ca