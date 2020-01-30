Human Rights Watch Film Festival
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
Annul film fest that brings human stories to life in a manner that empowers the audience to demand justice for all. Screenings include I Am Not Alone by Garin Hovannisian, Born In Evin by Maryam Zaree, Gay Chorus Deep South by David Charles Rodrigues, and more.
Jan 30-Feb 4, see website for schedule and tickets. Free/pwyc.
