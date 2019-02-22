Human Trafficking Awareness Day: An Open Community Discussion
Mary Ward Centre 70 St. Mary, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1J3
An open conversation on human trafficking through an anti-oppressive lens.
Join a community discussion on Ontario's Human Trafficking Awareness Day featuring organizations working against different forms of human trafficking in Ontario, followed by a Q&A and press conference. 10 am-noon. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca
Hosted by the Toronto Counter Human Trafficking Network and other community partners.
Free
