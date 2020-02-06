Curated human library where you can hear stories that bring to light the relationship between hip-hop and the world we live in. Feb 6 from 1-3 pm. Free.

Humanz of Hip Hop is your opportunity to hear a unique hip-hop-inspired story or an inspirational story by someone from the hip-hop community. Each participant in our human library can be checked out, like a book, for 25 minutes of one-on-one time. Hear a story, share an insight and gain perspective.

Drop-in or register online, but we strongly encourage registration.

harthouse.ca/events/humanz-of-hip-hop