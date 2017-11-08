Humber at 50: A Celebration Through Music

Celebrate Humber’s 50th Anniversary, with a spectacular concert hosted by Ross Porter, featuring the Humber Faculty Big Band directed by Denny Christianson, with Pat LaBarbera, Al Kay & special guest, Kurt Elling. Performances also include Rik Emmett, Laila Biali, & Rich Brown’s rinsethealgorithm with Robi Botos, Larnell Lewis & Luis Deniz. 8 pm. $55, stu $25, premium $125.