Humber Bay Shores Home Music Festival
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Local and resident-run festival bringing music into the homes of Humber Bay Shores. We are looking to boost the spirits of local residents, support local businesses, raise money for St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation and spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. homemusicfest.com for more information. 7 pm. Donations welcome.
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World