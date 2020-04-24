Humber Bay Shores Home Music Festival

Virtual Event

Local and resident-run festival bringing music into the homes of Humber Bay Shores. We are looking to boost the spirits of local residents, support local businesses, raise money for St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation and spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. homemusicfest.com for more information. 7 pm. Donations welcome. 

