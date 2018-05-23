Humber Bay Vision For All – Community Session

West End Beaches Stakeholders Association (WEBSA) hosts this info session with opening speaker is Jennifer Keesmaat, former Chief Planner for City of Toronto. She will discuss population changes in the downtown and western part of the city, the importance of recreational opportunities and access to the waterfront and of maintaining critical infrastructure.

This meeting represents a step forward in the attention that we are garnering for a conceptual plan that will develop the West End Beaches into a space suitable for all Toronto residents and particularly the increased population in the West End of the city. It also addresses the deterioration of the break wall. May 23 from 6-9 pm. Free. RSVP.

This is a drop in event. There is plenty of parking and easy TTC access.