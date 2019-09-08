Humber by Canoe is a full day of free, family activities including free canoe rentals, live entertainment, heritage walks and celebratory activities for the Humber River’s 20th anniversary as a designated Canadian Heritage River. The event offers free paddling opportunities and safety demonstrations allowing participants to get on the river and explore the natural heritage for themselves. 10 am-4 pm. Free.

