Humber By Canoe

to Google Calendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00

Etienne Brûlé Park 13 Crosby, Toronto, Ontario M6S 2B8

Humber by Canoe is a full day of free, family activities including free canoe rentals, live entertainment, heritage walks and celebratory activities for the Humber River’s 20th anniversary as a designated Canadian Heritage River. The event offers free paddling opportunities and safety demonstrations allowing participants to get on the river and explore the natural heritage for themselves. 10 am-4 pm. Free.

trca.ca/event/humber-by-canoe-2

Info

Etienne Brûlé Park 13 Crosby, Toronto, Ontario M6S 2B8 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-661-6600
to Google Calendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Humber By Canoe - 2019-09-08 10:00:00