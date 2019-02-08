Humber Film At 50

Spoke Club 600 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Humber's Film and Television Production program is turning 50! To celebrate, we are hosting a celebration and alumni reunion for graduates and faculty. All proceeds will be used to provide scholarship support to deserving students in the Film & Television Production program. Cocktail reception, screening of a compilation of student works from across the history of the program, and more. 7 pm. $35-$50. Pre-register.

Info
Spoke Club 600 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Film
416-675-6622
