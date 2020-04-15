Humpday With Hampshire

Google Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Every Wednesday at5 pm ET (2 pm PT) on the Actors Fund YouTube channel will feature virtual interviews with celebrities in their natural habitats – be it their bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets. They’ll share advice on how to get through this unprecedented time with humor and kindness – and your sanity intact. 

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-15 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-22 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-29 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-29 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-29 17:00:00 iCalendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-04-29 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-05-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-05-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-05-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - Humpday With Hampshire - 2020-05-06 17:00:00