Humpday With Hampshire

The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Every Wednesday at5 pm ET (2 pm PT) on the Actors Fund YouTube channel will feature virtual interviews with celebrities in their natural habitats – be it their bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets. They’ll share advice on how to get through this unprecedented time with humor and kindness – and your sanity intact.