Hurricane Hazel Walk
Old Mill Subway Station 2651 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
The walk starts at Old Mill TTC subway station and heads north to Lambton House. The walk is lead by Madeleine McDowell and hosted by the Toronto Field Naturalists. The walk includes a steep set of stairs down and 2.6 km historical walk along the shores of the Humber River, hear stories about one of the greatest natural disasters in Canadian history. 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Free.
Old Mill Subway Station 2651 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Free, Outdoor
