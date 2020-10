In his City in Motion project, Huw Morgan sets out to capture the dynamism of Toronto and its people. In contrast to traditional street photography that freezes time and space, these images juxtapose the unchanging backdrop of the city with the flow of people as foreground. This communicates the transitory nature of human life compared to our surroundings. We are ghosts in the machine.

Sep 11-Oct 24. Free. Members’ Gallery at Gallery 44. 416-979-3941, www.gallery44.org