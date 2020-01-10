Hydrosols: An Intro To Flower Fractals
Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6
What are hydrosols and how are they made? What can hydrosols do for us mentally, emotionally and physically, and how do we know this traditionally and scientifically? In this hands-on workshop, we'll sample dozens of hydrosols and discover why and how they work. 7-9 pm. $10 materials + pwyc. Pre-register.
Info
Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6 View Map
Community Events