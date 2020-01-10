Hydrosols: An Intro To Flower Fractals

Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6

What are hydrosols and how are they made? What can hydrosols do for us mentally, emotionally and physically, and how do we know this traditionally and scientifically? In this hands-on workshop, we'll sample dozens of hydrosols and discover why and how they work. 7-9 pm. $10 materials + pwyc.  Pre-register.

