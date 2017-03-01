I’m Doing This For You

Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

Soulpepper presents a solo work created and performed by Haley McGee. A woman travels halfway around the world to give the man she loves the thing she thinks he wants the most in this show that blends storytelling, live-art and improvisation. Previews May 3, opens May 4 and runs to May 6, Wed-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $25-$50.

416-866-8666

