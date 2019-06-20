I Am Me- Three Indigenous Artists Explore Language and Identity

Terri-Lynn Brennan (Wolfe Island) CEO of Inclusive Voices, engages her workshop participants in the ongoing history and legacy of Indigenous identities and language. Brian Outinen (Wawa/Michipicoten First Nation), Ojibway language specialist and interpreter of ancient pictographs and petroglyphs. Lucie Strang (Pikangikum First Nation), an Ojibway language teacher at the Eenchokay Birchstick School and creator of star quilts. Moderated by Kim Wheatley, Anishinaabe (Ojibway), cultural consultant. 7 pm. Free.

