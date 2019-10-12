I Am The One Who

Red Sandcastle Theatre 922 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1J5

Perfectly Norma Productions presents a solo show written and performed by Allison Ballard. An average American mom who is barely making life work opens the door to childhood trauma, and meets the fragmented parts of herself that helped her survive. With live musical accompaniment by Taiko drummer Tiffany Tamaribuchi and cellist Tammy Silowsky. Oct 12 at 7 pm. Pwyc.

