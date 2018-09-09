I Call Myself Princess

Paper Canoe Project and Cahoots Theatre (in association w/ Native Earth Performance Arts) presents a play by Jani Lauzon. A Métis music student learns about the challenges faced by Indigenous performers past and present. Previews from Sep 9, opens Sep 13 and runs to Sep 30, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25-$30, preview $15-$20, Tue pwyc. In the Aki Studio.

www.cahoots.ca/shows/princess