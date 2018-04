by Paul Rudnick (Scarborough Players). A successful TV actor is torn between taking a lauded theatre role as Hamlet, or another glitzy TV project in this comedy. Opens Jun 1 and runs to Jun 16: Jun 1-2, 7-9, 14-15 at 8 pm, Jun 3, 10 and 16 at 2 pm. $24, discounts for students and seniors.

theatrescarborough.com/sp-show-hamlet.php