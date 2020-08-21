I Love Beirut benefit concert with Mika

Beirut born British-Lebanese singer Mika will livestream a concert across four time zones on September 19. Mika will perform an intimate show from a special location, with a number of surprises from friends. All money from ticket sales and donations going directly to aid charities helping those affected in Beirut

This intimate performance has been initiated by Lebanese-born singer Mika after he was profoundly affected by the scale of devastation from the explosion in Beirut docks and its impact on the people of the city.

Tickets cost £10 / $10 / €10 and will be available from TicketMaster alongside the GoFundMe campaign, where people can make additional donations to the cause, with 100% of all proceeds being split across Red Cross Lebanon and Save the Children Lebanon. Tickets go on sale at 9 am BST / 10 am CET on Monday 24 August.