I Will Rise
Lawrence Park Community Church 2180 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3K7
National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health presents a fundraising performance of a play about a woman catapulted into a justice system that doesn’t care about innocence or guilt through deeply troubling circumstances that we can all relate to.
March 7-8, Sat 8 pm, Sun 6 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca/e/93827758351
