I Will Rise

Lawrence Park Community Church 2180 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3K7

National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health presents a fundraising performance of a play about a woman catapulted into a justice system that doesn’t care about innocence or guilt through deeply troubling circumstances that we can all relate to.

March 7-8, Sat 8 pm, Sun 6 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca/e/93827758351

Lawrence Park Community Church 2180 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3K7
IWD
Community Events, Stage
Benefits
Theatre
