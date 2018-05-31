ITED: Masterpiece and Memento II - Curated by David Kaye

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario

Guest curated exhibition. Each year Propeller invites a prominent figure within the arts community to contribute their knowledge and experience in developing a theme and selecting works for a completely unique exhibition. This year we have the pleasure of hosting Toronto-based curator and gallerist David Kaye of David Kaye Gallery. May 30-Jun 17. 

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario
