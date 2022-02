25 people viewed this event.

Concert. Aug 2 at 8 pm. $15. The Baby G, 1608 Dundas W.

https://www.showclix.com/event/ian-sweet8766/listing?mc_cid=314a3d0d14&mc_eid=01062e1698

This event is rescheduled from Feb 14, 2022.