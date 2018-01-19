Ice Breakers 2018
Ice Breakers, the temporary Waterfront art exhibit presented by the Waterfront BIA and produced by Winter Stations, asked artists and designers to look to the stars for inspiration for 2018, with the theme "constellation". Ice Breakers will feature five wintertime art installations located on Queens Quay from Harbourfront Centre to the Toronto Music Garden. Jan 19-Feb 25. Free.
