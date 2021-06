ICFF celebrates its 10th anniversary with the best of Italian contemporary cinema at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, which runs from June 27-July 17. The in-person component (at Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore West), runs June 17-July 27. ICFF also presents the Canada-wide ICFF At Home online program from July 5-13. Drive-in packages $90-$150/car. Online watch-at-home festival: $8 single ticket, $30 festival pass.

icff.ca/icff-film-festival