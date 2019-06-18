ICFF Architettura & Design

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival introduces a new 2-day event: Architettura & Design. One of the objectives of the event is to engage and educate the Canadian public, through the medium of film, on the history and future of Italy’s significant and unending global impact. Toronto’s urban landscape is truly a product of such contributions.

Screenings of documentaries, feature films and shorts, panel discussions, Q&A with the participation of acclaimed directors, architect and designers. Jun 18 & 19. $17, stu $11, premium screenings $27.60-$38.90. See website for schedule.