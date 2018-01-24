IDEAS / How To Have Them
Artscape Sandbox 301 Adelaide W, Toronto, Ontario
Why do need to be able to explain an idea? Join Mark Pollard, strategy director and reformed magazine publisher, as he helps you decipher your brain’s creative signals. This entertaining and hands on discussion kicks off our 2018 Launchpad Workshop Series and will give participants access to techniques to understand what ideas are and how to explain them. 7-9 pm. $45. Pre-register.
