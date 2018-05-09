Showcasing artistic works created by youth involved with LOFT Community Services and East Metro Youth Services, Identity(s): Masked and Unmasked is a collaborative, mixed-media art show that explores the theme of individuality, highlighting that although our identities may distinguish us, they do not define us.

Silent auction, cash bar, small bites & featuring music by Me Time. May 9 from 6-10 pm. $20, available at: eventbrite.ca **Please purchase tickets in advance, but tickets will be available at the door.**