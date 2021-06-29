COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Idle No More – Cancel Canada Day Rally

We will not celebrate stolen Indigenous land and stolen Indigenous lives. Instead we will gather to honour all of the.

Jun 29, 2021

Idle No More – Cancel Canada Day Rally

7 7 people viewed this event.

We will not celebrate stolen Indigenous land and stolen Indigenous lives.
Instead we will gather to honour all of the lives lost to the Canadian State – Indigenous lives, Black Lives, Migrant lives, Women and Trans and 2Spirit lives – all of the relatives that we have lost. We will use our voices for MMIWG2S, child welfare, birth alerts, forced sterilization, Police/RCMP brutality and all of the injustices we face.  We will honour our connections to each other and to the Water, Land, and Sky. July 1. Find out about #CancelCanadaDay https://www.facebook.com/IdleNoMoreCommunity

Date And Time
2021-07-01 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Rally

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends