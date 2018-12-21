Idle No More Round Dance for Indigenous Rights

Gathering to remind Canadian government that Indigenous Rights are recognized and affirmed. We do not accept the Government's current draft of its "Indigeous Right's Framework". Honour the Treaties and our Nation to Nation agreements, no top down approach from the government, and no partnership with Canadian government.We must be consulted. We will exercise our self-detemination and self government. Pass Bill C-262 The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. 1:15-1:45 pm. Free.