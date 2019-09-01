Idols, Martyrs Or Saints? Casualties Of The Golden Age Of The Hollywood Star System
Richview Library 1806 Islington, Toronto, Ontario
Just in time for TIFF, a limited series of art on how Hollywood designed, patterned and moulded female actors to fit a need for a successful box office type, and the huge personal cost of fame.
These pieces use mixed media, gaudy carnival colors and old sewing materials to represent each actor's surprising, cluttered, complex lives. Sep 1-30. Free.
Info
Richview Library 1806 Islington, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art