IF 2020
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
24-hour online event featuring 150+ unique, original performances by international artists of all disciplines. This free, all-night celebration of the arts will feature improvisational performance videos by musicians, spoken word poets, dancers, theatre practitioners, and multi-disciplinary artists from 15+ countries captured in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aug 7 at 8 pm to Aug 8 at 8 pm. http://improvfest.ca
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Community Events