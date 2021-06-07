IF 2021 is a free, 24-hour online festival of improvised arts, featuring over 150 international performers of all disciplines—music, dance, theatre, poetry, visual arts, and more. Presented by the International Institute for Critical Studies in Improvisation (IICSI) in partnership with festivals and community organizations around the world, this all-night celebration of the arts will be free to stream online starting on August 13th at midnight UTC (8 pm EDT).

This unique festival will be a chance for you to reconnect with the arts from your home. It’s a celebration of this vast, diverse group of innovative artists doing what they do best: sharing inspiring performances that will make you smile, reflect, and re-connect with your surroundings & community. http://improvfest.ca