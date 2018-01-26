If Not Now, When? Beyond Indifference

Iranian writer/activist Marina Nemat will address the widespread indifference in our world and issue a ringing summons to action. The author of the bestselling Prisoner Of Tehran will present her perspective on the challenges faced today in Canada, in Iran and throughout the world. She will focus on the unique contribution of young people in Canada today. 7:30 pm. Free.

The lecture is sponsored by Romero House for Refugees as part of its contribution to the civic life of the city.

facebook.com/events/141111796682709