If On A Christmas Night… / Se Una Notte A Natale…

Columbus Centre 901 Lawrence W, Toronto, Ontario

Villa Charities and DopoLavoro Teatrale present an interactive and immersive theatrical experience written & directed by Daniele Bartolini.

This world premiere production presents a series of adventurous and comical situations around the celebration of Christmas, through the lens of Italian culture. Spectators are invited to gather and build a new community in an intimate performance experience.

Previews Dec 4 & 6, opens Dec 7 and runs to Dec 23, Tue-Sat various time, see website for schedule (no shows on Mondays). $40, stu/srs $25, child (6-12) $20; previews $25.

Tickets at eventbrite.ca // 416-789-7011 ext 250 // rsvp@villacharities.com

Info
Columbus Centre 901 Lawrence W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
All Ages
Stage
Theatre
