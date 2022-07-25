IFFSA Toronto: International Film Festival of South Asia

BMO IFFSA Toronto, the largest South Asian film festival in North America, makes a grand return to in-person festivities this August! This celebration of returning to the BIG SCREEN is led by a screening of Last Film Show by Pan Nalin, a film about cinema that returns us to the excitement of sitting in the darkness and having our childhood sense of magic and innocence brought back to us in the flare of light on the screen.

Running from August 11 to 21 at prestigious venues across the Greater Toronto Area, IFFSA 2022 will

showcase over 120+ films in 22+ languages and 40+ captivating events across 11 days. Tickets from $7.50; passes available.