IFOA 2017: Getting Grants
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
The Writers’ Union of Canada invites public funders from the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council and the Toronto Arts Council to the stage to discuss the recent changes to their programs, and give tips and hints for maximizing one’s chances for success in funding competitions. Kyo Maclear will moderate the discussion. 7:30 pm. Free.
