IFOA Celebrates Black History Month

Kuumba 2018 is a series of artistic events taking place February 3-24 that address today’s international struggle for Black liberation. Showcased voices include photographers, filmmakers and community experts from here at home and beyond our borders. As part of Kuumba 2018, the IFOA is proud to host a thought-provoking discussion with authors Simone Dalton, Rinaldo Walcott and Whitney French, who will talk about writing and authorship, opportunities and impediments to success in the book industry. 7:30 pm. Free.