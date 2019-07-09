Ikigai Film Series: Cutie and the Boxer
Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1
Directed by Zachary Heinzerling (2013) 81 minutes. Cutie and the Boxer is a moving account of the chaotic and unconventional 40-year love affair and creative partnership between action painter Ushio Shinohara and his wife, Noriko, also an artist. 6:30 pm. Free.
[Ikigai Film Series]What keeps you going? How do you stay happy, and live a long life? These are some universal questions that will be explored in this film series that looks into the concept of IKIGAI.
